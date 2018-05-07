Bowie Woman Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop in Waldorf

On Saturday, April 28, 2018, at approximately 1:35 a.m., Trooper Lee from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a white Lincoln Zephyr for the driver swerving between lanes on Northbound Route 301, south of the County Line.

Upon making contact with the operator, Nicollette Lavinia Harrison, 31, and her passenger, Karina Ophelia Whyte, 32 , both of Bowie, Trooper Lee detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and the search revealed a clear bag containing suspected Ecstasy pills and a Codeine pill. Whyte was placed under arrest and charged with CDS: Possess-Not Marijuana. While at Charles County Detention Center Whyte was scanned by the body scanner, which showed positive for an unknown object inside Whyte’s vagina area.

A further investigation and search on Whyte by a CCDC female Correction Officer, Corporal Minor revealed a clear bag containing suspected Marijuana, less than 10 grams. Whyte was charged with CDS possession of paraphernalia for that violation.

