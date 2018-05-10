UPDATE: 3-Month-Old in Waldorf Killed by Drunk Driver

UPDATE 5/10/2018 @ 2:30 p.m.: On Thursday, May 10, 2018, at approximately approximately 2:00 p.m., the 3 month old male succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
Anyone who may have witnessed or who has information regarding the above mentioned incident is asked to contact Cpl. Justin Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at (301) 392-1231 or email at Justin.Zimmerman@maryland.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.
The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Corporal J. Zimmerman of the Maryland State Police Crash Team. (Case # 18-MSP-019304)
5/7/2018: On Monday, May 7, 2018, at approximately 3:50 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to a reported motor vehicle collision in the area of Rt. 301 and Pierce Rd., in Waldorf.
Due to the seriousness of the collision, members from the Maryland State Police Crash Team and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division (CVED) responded to the scene to assist.
Troopers made contact with the driver of the Freightliner truck, Michael Maurice Ford, 49. While talking with Ford, the odor of alcohol was detected coming from his breath. Ford was put through Standardized Field Sobriety, which he failed, placed under arrest and transported to the Barrack for processing.
The driver, Victoria Lynn Willett, 25, and the front seat passenger, Jonathan Evans Reufly, 30, of the Jeep Wrangler received minor injuries, and were treated on scene by medical personnel and released. The backseat passenger, a 3 months old, received life threatening injuries. Emergency Services Technicians, assessed his injuries and transported him to MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center for further treatment. He was then transported via Medivac Helicopter Trooper 7 to the Children’s National Medical Center located in Washington D.C for further treatment.
The driver of the Nissan, John Fitzgerald Neal, 51, and the front seat passenger, Momodou Lamin Loppy, 49, both were treated by medical personnel on scene and released with minor injuries.
The does not appear to be the first time he’s had a run in with the law over alcohol or drugs. 49 years old….
I wasn’t too far behind the accident since first responders passed me to get to the scene. What I do know is that traffic was jacked for a long time and a lot of people were inconvenienced for hours trying to get home. POS Penske driver M Ford needs to be locked up for a long time. Prayers that infant recovers quickly from injuries.
Sorry for your “inconvenience”, a 3 month old baby received life threatening injuries, I think a little inconvenience of a traffic delay, compared to what that family is going through is pathetic
What a ridiculous comment to make when a child has died.
I hope the baby pulls through.
Alcohol again. As long as alcohol is legal to buy and consume, these incident will continue to happen. We couldnt possibly expect people to behave and be responsible, so we need to get rid of alcohol.
Am I doing it right?
Any updates on that baby boy?
Baby did not make it
How does this anonymous reader know?
The baby is still alive I am personal friends with the mom and dad actually pretty close to them. Do not post a reply if you do not know the facts .
Who said the baby didn’t make it?
Please be careful what you post. At this time the baby is alive. The parents do not need to read incorrect rumors.
Really? I agree with the over all point, but your response is asinine. Why would they be on here reading comments? I am picturing it now. The parents are sitting there. Comforting each other. Reading SMNN. And they read a comment from an anonymous internet reader that their child didnt make it. They panic, and run to see the baby, to verify this comment on the internet. Seriously?
That is not true! Mind your business if you don’t know what you are talking about!!
That is not true. Mind your business if you don’t know what you are talking about!!
Has this been confirmed by authorities or just speculation? Heartbreaking if true…
The baby is still alive. I am personal friends with the parents. Actually pretty close please do not reply to a comment with incorrect facts.
The baby has not passed yet
Yet? Is that your expectation? Its only a matter of time? Maybe you need to word it better, after reading the comments above, its possible the family may be reading those words, and that will be heart breaking for them…
Are we sure that the baby didn’t make it.? Also he never had an issue with alcohol THAT HE HAS BEETROUBLE
He has never had a DWI OR ANYTHING. Speak things you know.
My comment is to the person that blames the alcohol, and then I will get to the last entry 5/8 11:18. Ok, first a person has to pick up the alcohol, and drink it. So banning alcohol does nothing. Heroin is illegal, but its the country’s largest problem. So we need people to change, not more laws. And to the 5/8 11:18 comment, you said speak things you know, but you cant even speak grammatically correct English. So why take it to heart. If u know the truth, that’s all that matters. Other people’s opinion shouldn’t matter to you. Love by God’s standards. Not your society fed views
Prayers for the baby and the family. I know it’s human instinct to want to know everything however, if you are not the family or a spokesperson for the family you should refrain from posting any information, whether it be true or not. I would hate for something like this to happen to my family and then have to read the untrue comments or have friends or family read the comments.
If you don’t know than post as a question like i heard blank is this right! I was there and help till rescue squad got there i just wont to know how he is doing not a bunch of incorrect speculation or argument over what happened nun of that matters to me. so is the baby still fighting???
I just said a prayer for your baby. Please god take care of this family. I don’t know your pain.
But the stupid ass was drunk anyways. Whether or not he has never had a dwi, he almost killed a kid.. so shut up
This guy has a pretty long sheet including the felony manufacture and distribution of drugs, battery, disorderly conduct, failure to obey, child support, failure to appear….
Not your upstanding citizen. No serious punishment for any of these offences. That will probably the case here as well. Driving a large commercial vehicle through rush hour traffic while drunk.
Sadly, lots of grief for one unfortunate family just trying to get home.
Please keep your comments to yourselves as we work through all of this. Thank you,
Prayers for the loss of a baby boy RIP
Just read where the baby has succombed to his injury. Sorry for the family loss.