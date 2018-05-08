Waldorf Woman Arrested on Drug Charges After Traffic Stop

May 8, 2018
Murphy, Keanetria Daishun, 26, of Waldorf

On Friday, April, 20, 2018, at approximately 7:50 p.m., Trooper First Class K. Jeans, and Trooper C. Hunt from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack conducted a traffic stop on a silver Volvo for the driver not wearing a seatbelt on Timberbrook Drive in Waldorf.

Upon making contact with the operator, Murphy, Keanetria Daishun, 26, of Waldorf, they detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted, and the search revealed a clear baggy containing suspected marijuana. Total weight: 16.7 grams, and a black and gold Vape Pen containing suspected THC oil.

Murphy was placed under arrest and charged with:

  • Possession- Marijuana 10 GM+
  • Operator Not Restrained By Seat Belt,
  • Person Driving Motor Vehicle On Suspended License And Privilege
