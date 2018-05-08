Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct at Dunkin Donuts-Baskin Robbins in Lusby

On Saturday, May 5, 2018 Deputy Rzepkowski of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dunkin Donuts-Baskin Robbins in Lusby for a disorderly subject.

Prior to this call, the subject, Sean Luke Braziel, 27, was issued a trespass warning for the Lusby Commons Shopping Center due to him being disorderly there.

Braziel was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

