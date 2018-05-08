Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct at Dunkin Donuts-Baskin Robbins in Lusby

May 8, 2018
Sean Luke Braziel, 27

Sean Luke Braziel, 27

On Saturday, May 5, 2018 Deputy Rzepkowski of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Dunkin Donuts-Baskin Robbins in Lusby for a disorderly subject.

Prior to this call, the subject, Sean Luke Braziel, 27, was issued a trespass warning for the Lusby Commons Shopping Center due to him being disorderly there.

Braziel was placed under arrest for Disorderly Conduct and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center.

Sean Luke Braziel, 27

Sean Luke Braziel, 27

This entry was posted on May 8, 2018 at 7:57 am and is filed under All News, Calvert News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

6 Responses to Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct at Dunkin Donuts-Baskin Robbins in Lusby

  1. Adam 12 on May 8, 2018 at 8:11 am

    Looks so proud of himself. Winning!

    Reply
  2. Charles on May 8, 2018 at 8:22 am

    That grin lmfao

    Reply
  3. helpmecuzz on May 8, 2018 at 8:34 am

    What a Loser

    Reply
  4. Worm detector on May 8, 2018 at 8:38 am

    What a true AH!

    Can’t even behave like an adult in public places.

    This POS will be in jail soon.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on May 8, 2018 at 8:54 am

    Hes always been a pos loser.

    Reply
  6. Dinkin on May 8, 2018 at 11:47 am

    I want my munchkins and I want em now!!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.