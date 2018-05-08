Maryland Casinos Generate $143.5 Million in Revenue During April

Casino gaming revenue increases 5.7% year over year

Maryland Lottery and Gaming today announced that April 2018 gaming revenues for the state’s six casinos totaled $143,491,191, an increase of 5.7% from the April 2017 total of $135,714,016.

Maryland has six privately owned casinos: MGM National Harbor in Prince George’s County; Live! Casino in Anne Arundel County; Horseshoe Casino Baltimore in Baltimore City; Hollywood Casino Perryville in Cecil County; Ocean Downs Casino in Worcester County; and Rocky Gap Casino Resort in Allegany County.

April 2018 was the fourth full month in which it was possible to make a direct year-over-year comparison including all six of the state’s casinos. MGM National Harbor opened on December 8, 2016.

MGM National Harbor totaled $57,743,500 from both slot machines and table games in April. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day in April at MGM National Harbor was: $373.30 for slot machines, $6,393.65 for banked table games and $1,462.91 for non-banked table games. April 2018 revenue at MGM National Harbor increased by $7,799,426, or 15.6%, from April 2017. MGM National Harbor operates 2,705 slot machines and 173 (134 banked and 39 non-banked) table games.

Live! Casino totaled $46,801,613 from both slot machines and table games in April. Live! Casino’s gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $260.70 for slot machines, $3,475.10 for banked table games and $833.78 for non-banked table games. April 2018 revenue at Live! Casino increased by $1,499,904, or 3.3%, from April 2017. Live! Casino operates 4,007 slot machines and 186 (136 banked and 50 non-banked) table games.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore totaled $21,758,466 from both slot machines and table games in April. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $209.00 for slot machines, $1,777.78 for banked table games and $755.35 for non-banked table games. Horseshoe Casino’s April 2018 revenue decreased by $2,834,247, or 11.5%, from April 2017. Horseshoe Casino Baltimore operates 2,152 slot machines and 168 (145 banked and 23 non-banked) table games.

Hollywood Casino Perryville totaled $6,921,776 from both slot machines and table games in April. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $239.41 for slot machines, $2,369.71 for banked table games and $386.19 for non-banked table games. Hollywood Casino’s April 2018 revenue increased by $468,948, or 7.3%, from April 2017. Hollywood Casino Perryville operates 822 slot machines and 21 (13 banked and 8 non-banked) table games.

Ocean Downs Casino totaled $5,545,463 from slot machines and table games in April. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $188.20 for slot machines and $1,668.17 for banked table games. Ocean Downs Casino’s April 2018 revenue increased by $714,949, or 14.8%, from April 2017. Ocean Downs Casino operates 892 slot machines and 10 banked table games. The first table games at Ocean Downs Casino were introduced in December 2017. Ocean Downs Casino does not have non-banked table games.

Rocky Gap Casino Resort generated $4,720,374 from both slot machines and table games in April. Gross gaming revenue per unit per day was: $204.74 for slot machines and $1,235.29 for banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort’s April 2018 revenue increased by $128,195, or 2.8%, from April 2017. Rocky Gap Casino Resort operates 665 slot machines and 17 banked table games. Rocky Gap Casino Resort does not have non-banked table games.

Under Maryland law, casino revenue supports the Maryland Education Trust Fund, local impact grants, local jurisdictions, the state’s horse racing industry and the Maryland General Fund.

Maryland Lottery and Gaming is responsible for oversight of the state’s casinos. In this role, the agency provides direction and guidance to its casino partners on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures for the facilities. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino operations, monthly financial reports are posted on gaming.mdlottery.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming reminds players to play responsibly and within their budget; resources are available at mdgamblinghelp.org or by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.