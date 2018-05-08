NAWCAD Personnel Honored with Navy Awards for Excellence in Test and Evaluation

Two NAWCAD personnel and one team were honored with Department of the Navy (DON) Test and Evaluation Awards during a ceremony.

Rick Quade, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, Test and Evaluation, presented the awards to the recipients for their outstanding efforts and significant achievements in the field.

Now retired, Christopher Clark, earned the DON T&E Lifetime Achievement Award for his more than 36 years of professional service to naval tactical aircraft flight test engineering.

“(Clark’s) expertise in flying qualities and stability and control is highly recognized throughout NAVAIR, NASA, (the DOD), industry, and international partners,” according to his nomination. “His contributions to safe and efficient evaluation of naval aviation capabilities are immeasurable.”

Lt. Jonathan Larsen, a test pilot at Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 23 and the T-45 program lead, earned the DON Small Program Outstanding Tester Award for his work leading the T-45 test team in designing, implementing, and testing corrections for a deficiency that grounded the entire U.S. Navy T-45 fleet.

“Larsen provided timely reporting to senior Navy executive leadership allowing the Navy to return its training aircraft to flight 100 days after all aircraft were grounded, preventing a critical pilot shortage for operational combat units,” according to his nomination.

Dan Ensminger, NAWCAD’s assistant program manager for test and evaluation accepted the DON T&E Working Integrated Product Team (WIPT) Award on behalf of the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM) T&E WIPT.

“The LRASM T&E WIPT displayed exceptional use of early T&E, integrated test, and best practices through their preparation and test of this urgently needed anti-ship capability,” according to the nomination. “Their willingness to adapt and overcome numerous challenges paved the way to get this much needed weapon to the Fleet in record time and set the standard for future rapid test efforts.”

