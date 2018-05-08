Mother Arrested After Her Eight Month Old Overdoses on Heroin

On Tuesday, March 20, 2018, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to a cardiac incident involving an eight month old in the 2900 block of East Almondbury Drive in Pasadena.

Once on scene, first responders were advised that the child possibly ingested a heroin capsule. Paramedics were able to revive the child with a dose of naloxone and transported the child to Children’s Hospital resulting in a full recovery from the suspected overdose.

The Anne Arundel County Police Child Abuse Unit responded, initiated an investigation, and conducted a search warrant at the residence. As a result, multiple gel capsules containing trace amounts of suspected controlled dangerous substance (CDS) and suspected CDS paraphernalia were recovered. That evidence was submitted to the Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Drug lab for analysis. On May 3, 2018 detectives received results that the suspected CDS tested positive for traces of fentanyl and methadone.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the child’s mother Jordan Marie Holt, 20, of Ocean City.

On May 3, 2018, detectives located and arrested Ms. Holt charging her with 1st & 2nd degree child abuse, reckless endangerment, child neglect, possession of fentanyl and methadone, along with multiple drug paraphernalia charges.

