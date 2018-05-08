Belinda Caroline Proctor, “Lenny”, of St. Mary’s County, Maryland departed this life to fulfill a new journey on April 27, 2018. Lenny was born on July 16, 1957 in Charles County. She was a loving and devoted wife to Andre H. Proctor. He was the love of her life. From this holy matrimony came three children and 10 grandchildren.

Belinda worked for the Federal Government for more than 38 years before retiring to care for her ill husband. She had a passion for caring for her husband, children and grandchildren. Her happiest times in life were when she was surrounded by family. She also enjoyed shopping, slot machines, lottery, eating crabs and long drives to nowhere. She was known for calling her close friends, sisters or children and saying “Let’s just get up and go!” The special bond that she had with her sisters was like no other. She made sure she spoke with them every day and her day was not complete until she did. Over time, she added her sister in laws to that call list too. Her grandkids were her world. She attended all of their events from pre-school to college. She had a heart of gold and everyone knew that if they needed anything, Lenny was always just a phone call away. Belinda is preceded in death by her loving husband, Andre H. Proctor; her mother, Agnes Veronica Harley and her sister, Shirley.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her father, William Irving Harley; her sons, Andre and Harris; her daughter, Rhosheeda; grandchildren, Aiyonna, Tierra, Tamara, Monique, Joshua, Adrianna, Devin, Amira, Destiny and Khalil; sisters, Joanne Butler (Danny), Sequita Robinson (Francis), Gloria Proctor (Lowell); brothers, Michael Harley (Brenda), Jerome (Anita), Joe (Lisah); and her lifelong friend, Pat Swann-Tinsley and a host of family and friends. Family and friends will unite on Friday, May 4, 2018 for visitation at 9 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 28297 Old Village Rd, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Rd, Clinton, MD 20735.