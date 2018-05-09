Constance Kay Petty, 78, of Leonardtown, MD passed away May 3, 2018 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD, surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 16, 1939 in Huron, SD, she is the daughter of late Rollo Mervyn Cowling and Hazel Bruner Hubbard Cowling Gehring.

On April 8, 1961, Connie married her beloved husband, Larry K. Petty in Sioux City, IA. Together they celebrated over 57 wonderful years of marriage. She was a talented artist and enjoyed painting landscapes. In 1985, she graduated from St. Mary’s College with a B.A. in Fine Arts.

Connie was a charter member of the North End Gallery in Leonardtown, MD and was on the board for many years. She found the current location of the gallery after the original location was damaged by a collision with a school bus.

In 2007, inspired by her love of animals, Connie founded Feral Cat Rescue to improve the lives of cats living in the wild.

In addition to her beloved husband, Larry, she is also survived by her children, Carrie Brownhill (Mark) of Charlottesville, VA and Mark Petty (Heidi) of Woodbridge, VA; her siblings: Rick Cowling (Noreen) of Palm Springs, CA, Robert Cowling (Sue) of Gatlinburg, TN, Jean Gehring of Lititz, PA; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents.

All services are private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Feral Cat Rescue at feralcatrescuemd.org

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.