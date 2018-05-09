Victoria Lynn Burton, 41, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on May 3, 2018. Born in Laurens, South Carolina on October 1, 1976, she was the daughter of David Butler, Sr. and Angela Jameson Butler.

Victoria was a homemaker and loved her dogs and taking them to the park. She also enjoyed going to the beach.

In addition to her parents, Victoria is survived by her husband, Dale Scott Burton; her sons, Thomas Burton and Aaron Burton; her brother David Butler, Jr., sister-in-law Sheryl M. Butler, nephew, David Butler III, nieces, Olivia B. Butler and Jenna E. Butler, all of Mechanicsville.

Family will receive friends for Visitation on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 from 5PM to 8PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at the funeral home at 11:00AM. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Pallbearers will be Tommy Burton, Aaron Burton, David Butler, Jr., David Butler III, Donnie Taylor and Vincent Grello.

