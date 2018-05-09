Christian Scott Ellis, 25, of Leonardtown, MD passed away Saturday, May 5, 2018 at his home.

He was born on March 3, 1993, at Patuxent River Naval Hospital, MD to Thomas Michael and Rebecca Joy Ellis of Leonardtown, MD.

Christian is a 2011 graduate of Leonardtown High School and was employed by HAS Construction as a Carpenter. He enjoyed watching and cheering on the Washington Redskins, the Washington Capitals, the Washington Wizards and the New York Yankees. He liked cars and looked forward to owning his dream car, a Ford Mustang. He had an infectious smile, witty sense of humor, and kind heart. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He was a pepperoni pizza connoisseur. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his siblings, who affectionately call him “Bubba.” He enjoyed holiday and family gatherings.

In addition to his parents, Christian is also survived by his sisters, Madison and Jordan Ellis of Leonardtown, MD; his brother, Thomas Michael “Tre” Ellis III of Leonardtown, MD; his grandparents: Brenda & Jamie Mattingly of Avenue, MD and Gary & Judy Young of Rapid River, MI; aunts and uncles: Patrick and Cindy Longfield of Hollywood, MD, Vanessa and Ron Carter of Leonardtown, MD, Daniel and Danielle Young of Mechanicsville, MD, and Wendy and Michael Lee of Leonardtown, MD; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his sister, Kimberly Ellis and grandfather, Thomas Michael Ellis, Sr.

Family will receive friends for Christian’s Life Celebration on Monday, May 14, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be…. Daniel Young, Patrick Longfield, Michael Lee, Caleb Young, Bobby Windsor, Vic Dela Cuesta. Honorary Pallbearers Brandon Cheek, Jessie Colandrea, and Chase Longfield.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.