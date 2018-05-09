Doreen C. Dent “Honey”, 85, of LaPlata, MD passed away peacefully on April 28, 2018 at the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata, MD.

She joins her beloved husband Eugene C. Dent and cherished daughter Joyce A. Rylyk in eternal and peaceful rest. She leaves behind to treasure her memory one brother, Howard (Buster) Hemsley, one son, James T. Lee (Carolyn), five grandchildren, LaTisha, Carlos, Eric, Shaun and Blake, six great-grandchildren, Johnathan, Mya, Carlos Jr, Kaylee, Lailani and Benjamin, son in law Andrew Rylyk as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (201 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD) on Tuesday, May 8th at 10:00AM (Visitation 9:00AM); Interment to follow in the Church Cemetery. Online condolences to the family can be made at arehartechols.com