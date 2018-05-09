Wednesday’s Pet is SNICKERS

Wednesday’s Pet for 5-9-18 SNICKERS

Featured Pet: Snickers

Rescue Group: Pets In Need in Southern Maryland

Breed: Rottweiler/Bully Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Medium

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots, currently on heartworm and tick preventatives and micro-chipped

Adoption Fee: $250.00

Snickers is a 3-month old mix that was rescued from the local shelter. She is a stunning girl, that loves to cuddle and has lots of puppy energy. Snickers is learning basic commands, house and crate training and doing wonderful. She is a well-adjusted puppy that should have continued training and a fenced yard. Snickers will make a wonderful family member.

If your interested in Snickers please contact Pets In Need (Email: PetsInNeed2016@yahoo.com)

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown