Help SMECO Protect Wildlife

SMECO shares Southern Maryland with ospreys, eagles, and other majestic birds of prey.

But it is unsafe for birds to nest on power lines.

SMECO take seriously their commitment to the environment and their mission to provide reliable power to their customer-members. Their crews have installed more than 70 nesting platforms to provide birds with safe, attractive places to raise their broods, and many poles have deterrents to prevent nesting.

If you spot a nest on the crossarm of a SMECO utility pole, or a bird attempting to build a nest, please use the form HERE to let them know. They’ll take measures to keep the birds safe and protect their equipment.

