UPDATE: Hollywood Man Crashes Car After Lighting House on Fire

Date: 5-9-18

Time: 4:47 p.m.

Location / Address: 26442 Peninsular Drive, Hollywood, St. Mary’s County, Maryland

Type of Incident: Fire

Description of Structure / Property: 2 Story Single Family Home

Owner / Occupants: Michael Nowotny – owner; Nicholas Nowotny – occupant

Injuries or Deaths: None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $ 250.000.00 Contents: $ 100,000.00

Smoke Alarm Status: Present – Activated

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None

Arrests(s): Pending

Primary Responding Fire Department: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 50

Time to Control: 45 minutes

Discovered By: Neighbor

Area of Origin: Multiple points of origin

Preliminary Cause: Incendiary

Additional Information: Incident is currently under investigation with charges pending.

On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at approximately 4:30 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District, Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Leonardtown, and Hughesville, were alerted to a reported house fire, at 26448 Peninsular Drive, in Hollywood.

While en-route to the scene, Chief 7 of the Hollywood VFD told dispatchers there was a vehicle into a tree on Jones Wharf Road, and Old Wharf Lane.

Moments after Chief 7’s arrival on scene, multiple witnesses reported the driver of the vehicle was the homeowner, and that he started the fire. EMS crews transported the vehicles occupant to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to discover 2 story single family dwelling with an attached garage on fire with heavy fire showing throughout the entire structure.

All units were advised to not enter the residence for firefighter safety due to live ammunition going off inside the residence.

It took approximately 30 minutes to an hour for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.