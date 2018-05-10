UPDATE: Hollywood Man Crashes Car After Lighting House on Fire

May 10, 2018

UPDATE 5/10/2018: The Maryland State Fire Marshal issued the following bulletin on 5/10/2018 9:08 a.m.

Date: 5-9-18

Time: 4:47 p.m.

Location / Address:  26442 Peninsular Drive, Hollywood, St. Mary’s County, Maryland

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:  2 Story Single Family Home

Owner / Occupants:  Michael Nowotny – owner; Nicholas Nowotny – occupant

Injuries or Deaths:  None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $  250.000.00      Contents: $  100,000.00

Smoke Alarm Status:  Present – Activated

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  None

Arrests(s):  Pending

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department

# of Alarms:  1    # Of Firefighters:  50

Time to Control:   45 minutes

Discovered By:  Neighbor

Area of Origin:  Multiple points of origin

Preliminary Cause:  Incendiary

Additional Information:   Incident is currently under investigation with charges pending.



5/9/2018: On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at approximately 4:30 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District, Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Leonardtown, and Hughesville, were alerted to a reported house fire, at 26448 Peninsular Drive, in Hollywood.

While en-route to the scene, Chief 7 of the Hollywood VFD told dispatchers there was a vehicle into a tree on Jones Wharf Road, and Old Wharf Lane.

Moments after Chief 7’s arrival on scene, multiple witnesses reported the driver of the vehicle was the homeowner, and that he started the fire. EMS crews transported the vehicles occupant to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to discover 2 story single family dwelling with an attached garage on fire with heavy fire showing throughout the entire structure.

All units were advised to not enter the residence for firefighter safety due to live ammunition going off inside the residence.

It took approximately 30 minutes to an hour for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.

5 Responses to UPDATE: Hollywood Man Crashes Car After Lighting House on Fire

  1. Ace of spades on May 10, 2018 at 7:05 am

    Sounds like an insurance scam gone wrong

    Reply
    • joep on May 10, 2018 at 9:02 am

      And there it is, the voice of the those who know nothing about the situation rises up, as is so common on these comment forums.

      Reply
  2. Basket Case on May 10, 2018 at 8:29 am

    Should have lit that worthless old ugly-ass boat on fire while he was at it.

    Reply
  3. Stupid on May 10, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Destroy your house, then destroy your car after destroying your house. Some people don’t want anything but to see the world burn

    Reply
  4. OrkinMan4Life on May 10, 2018 at 9:16 am

    Just an amateur, trying to get rid of the bedbug infestation! Call a pro next time!

    Reply

