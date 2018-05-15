UPDATE: Hollywood Man Arrested for Arson After Lighting House on Fire

UPDATE 5/15/2018: A Deputy State Fire Marshal has arrested a Hollywood man who intentionally set fire to a two story single family dwelling in Hollywood.
The residence is owned by Michael Nowotny.
On May 9, 2018, at approximately 4:45 pm, approximately 50 firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District, Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Leonardtown, and Hughesville, responded to a one alarm fire located at 26442 Peninsular Drive that caused approximately $350,000 in damages.
Mr. Nowotny was also Emergency Petitioned the same night of the fire by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.
As a result of the investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, it was determined that Nicholas Everett Nowotny, 27, of the same address intentionally set fire to his father’s residence.
Nicholas Nowotny was charged with Arson 1st Degree, and was transported from Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center without incident.
Nowotny is currently being held without bond until a hearing on May 15. 2018 at 1:00 p.m.
UPDATE 5/10/2018: The Maryland State Fire Marshal issued the following bulletin on 5/10/2018 9:08 a.m.
Date: 5-9-18
Time: 4:47 p.m.
Location / Address: 26442 Peninsular Drive, Hollywood, St. Mary’s County, Maryland
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 2 Story Single Family Home
Owner / Occupants: Michael Nowotny – owner; Nicholas Nowotny – occupant
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $ 250.000.00 Contents: $ 100,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: Present – Activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None
Arrests(s): Pending
Primary Responding Fire Department: Hollywood Volunteer Fire Department
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 50
Time to Control: 45 minutes
Discovered By: Neighbor
Area of Origin: Multiple points of origin
Preliminary Cause: Incendiary
Additional Information: Incident is currently under investigation with charges pending.
5/9/2018: On Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at approximately 4:30 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood, Bay District, Mechanicsville, Seventh District, Leonardtown, and Hughesville, were alerted to a reported house fire, at 26448 Peninsular Drive, in Hollywood.
While en-route to the scene, Chief 7 of the Hollywood VFD told dispatchers there was a vehicle into a tree on Jones Wharf Road, and Old Wharf Lane.
Moments after Chief 7’s arrival on scene, multiple witnesses reported the driver of the vehicle was the homeowner, and that he started the fire. EMS crews transported the vehicles occupant to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Crews arrived on scene to discover a 2 story single family dwelling with an attached garage on fire with heavy fire showing throughout the entire structure.
All units were advised to not enter the residence for firefighter safety due to live ammunition going off inside the residence.
It took approximately 30 minutes to an hour for firefighters to bring the blaze under control.
Sounds like an insurance scam gone wrong
And there it is, the voice of the those who know nothing about the situation rises up, as is so common on these comment forums.
So tell us what really happened Mr Helper.
well then – fill us in. What could possibly be the explanation??
His backyard is behind mine. It was a very serious mental health issue. Hope thats enough to help you understand.
Yes please do enlighten us.
Should have lit that worthless old ugly-ass boat on fire while he was at it.
LOL
Destroy your house, then destroy your car after destroying your house. Some people don’t want anything but to see the world burn
It was a mental health issue. But, thanks for your pre-judgment.
Just an amateur, trying to get rid of the bedbug infestation! Call a pro next time!
This pisses me off!! This selfish psychopath put 50 VOLUNTEER fire fighters lives in danger as well as other drivers on the road since he clearly wasn’t driving well for whatever reason. Not to mention any neighbors property that could have been damaged by the fire or the ammunition going off. I hope he rots!!
I dont think you know what the term psychopath means. Yes, he put our lives in danger, but i dont think you understand.
He’s not a psychopath, he’s mentally ill. I am one of his neighbors. Everyone could hear the live ammunition and those of us who needed to move away from our homes did so. The FFs did a great job and there were more than enough medics on the scene. Nobody went out on in an ambulance other than the mentally ill man who started the fire and then crashed his car. I don’t hope he rots, I hope he gets better. Sadly, an attempt was made for intervention for him a handful fo years back and it was unsuccessful. We have to stop allowing those who need our help to slip through the cracks.
Burn your house down and drive into a tree… blame mental health issues.
Where was your support for his mental health issues PRIOR to this event? Maybe, had he gotten the proper treatment, this wouldn’t have happened.
Being that mental health is the defenses argument here, please explain to us why this man had live ammunition in his home.
If he was able to purchase ammunition… then your mental health argument is BS.
Nice try though. The man snapped, for whatever reason he snapped. Call is what it really is.
Has anybody thought that maybe this man had a nervous breakdown? Noone knows what a person is really going through in life. No, I do not know this man or his situation, but it certainly doesn’t sound like an insurance scam. People should be ashamed of themselves for leaving negative comments.
Indeed, I believe that there’s a term for someone who has a nervous breakdown and lights things on fire. Could the word be “arsonist”? Yes, yes I believe it could. And people SHOULD be ashamed for leaving negative comments about arsonists. After all, we don’t know the arsonist’s struggles. Perhaps they struggled with pyromania all of their miserable life, from back when they were just small and learning to burn ants with a magnifying glass, and perhaps later struggled with their condition (which is by no means any kind of character flaw or anything like that) by dousing neighbors’ pets with gasoline. We should, instead of castigating these poor struggling firebug souls, try to empathize with them, identify with them, indeed, emulate them by setting things on fire ourselves. When we’ve walked several miles in an arsonist’s shoes, and set several dwelling places on fire (preferably with ammunition inside), we won’t be so judgmental. And think of all of the opportunities for urban renewal that will result. Yes, I’m sure this is the right answer.
Who cares? Seriously? Why let a bunch of anonymous comments bother you?
People hide behind a keyboard these day’s and say whatever they want. They would never say these things to a person face to face. So “shame” ? , it doesn’t even come into it. Beings no one knows who they are , there is no way it could hurt any one . To me the worse thing is the kid’s being bullied . Awhile back it stopped at the end of the school day and during summer break , but now it’s 24/7. It’s no surprise some of these kid’s kill themselves , who would want to face that every day ? We’ve turned this world , or at least this country into a sad piece of s**t. Have a nice day .
Please put down the crack pipe at least one hour before posting. Everyone else’s brain cells will thank you. Many thanks.
Spoken like a true piece of sh*t, whiny azz snowflake. Please just STFU.
Mental health is not a defenseless argument. You do not need to understand his personal stuggles with mental health. Instead of chastising someone clearly struggling, and adding more shame and stigma to mental health, maybe you should try opening your mind a little and stop being so judgmental. As a licensed social worker, I see all forms of struggle with mental health and the worst part is the outsiders who make baseless comments. He is not a psychopath. He is a human being with a loving family who is in agony over this entire situation. You are not entitled to know what kind of help he has had in the past, and yes- you can get help, be great for a while, and then have another mental health event. Instead of making nasty, faceless comments behind your keyboard and screen, try living with and loving someone with a mental illness. Unless you are the man’s family, you will never know their struggle, love for him, and deep desire for him to be healthy and happy. Instead of trolling the internet and making nasty, judgemental comments, why don’t you go hug your healthy family members (parents, siblings, children, etc) and count your blessings that you are not in the shoes of this poor family. My thoughts and prayers are with them. I truly hope he gets the help he needs and his family finds peace in this personal struggle. My thoughts are also with you and your narrow minded judgments. I hope you are enlightened some day. Spread love, not hate.
I stopped reading at “social worker “
He was a good person with an awful disease and struggle. I knew he and his dad for years and this is heartbreaking. I hope none of you hateful judgmental people ever have to deal with the struggles and consequences that come with a serious mental illness