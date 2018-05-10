Scratch-Off Game Brings $2 Million Fortune to Lucky Prince George’s County Lady

Prince George’s County woman wins top prize on $2,000,000 Fortune ticket

The Maryland Lottery’s $2,000,000 Fortune scratch-off delivered a life-changing top prize to a Hyattsville woman, answering her prayers for an improvement in the family’s finances.

“We’ve had some financial issues and I prayed and prayed for some help,” she said, smiling. “But, this win is so much more.”

The scratch-off fan started playing the Lottery’s first $30 scratch-off last year after it arrived in stores. She won $5,000! Searching for more lucky wins, the persistent player kept enjoying the game and discovered her $2 million prize this week.

The 53-year-old mother and grandmother bought just one $2,000,000 Fortune scratch-off on Monday at 7-Eleven #36471 in Hyattsville. She scratched the instant ticket off in her car, first revealing the winning numbers and then scratching her numbers to see if anything matched. She had one matching number! Her entire world changed when she revealed the $2 million prize underneath.

The happy homemaker immediately called her son to share news of her good fortune. “This is such a blessing,” he told Lottery officials when he accompanied his mother to claim the prize. The winner then went home to show the lucky scratch-off to her son, daughter and husband. They kept checking the instant ticket over and over to make sure it was real!

The mother of six grown children also has five grandchildren and has yet to share the news with everyone. When asked what she would do with her big prize, the Prince George’s County resident said, “Pay bills, invest, help family and take a trip.”

The lucky player chose to take her fortune in the form of an annuity. She’ll receive $100,000 a year, before taxes, annually for 20 years.

Also receiving a small fortune is the retailer that sold the winning ticket. The 7-Eleven located at 2000 University Boulevard in Hyattsville will receive a $2,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the top-prize scratch-off in the $2,000,000 Fortune game.

There are still plenty of big prizes to find on this instant ticket, including one more $2 million top prize and four $50,000 prizes. Players can also win thousands of prizes ranging from $30 to $5,000.