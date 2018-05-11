12-Year-Old Lusby Girl Dies from Injuries Suffered in a Motor Vehicle Crash

A 12-year-old Lusby girl succumbed on Friday, May 11, 2018, from injuries suffered in a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

On May 1, 2018 at 6:50 a.m., the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and emergency personnel responded to the area of Indian Bridge Road and Park Drive in Great Mills for the report of a single-vehicle collision.

Upon arrival, units located a single vehicle off the roadway which had struck an embankment, a mailbox and street signs. The operator of the vehicle, Kelly Rapert, 57 of Lusby, was found to have incapacitating injuries and was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, while a juvenile passenger, 12-year-old Madison Clare Curran of Lusby, suffered severe incapacitating injuries and was eventually transported to Georgetown University Hospital.

Initial investigation revealed the vehicle, a 2009 Honda Accord, was traveling southbound on Indian Bridge Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle continued to travel across Park Drive and struck several street signs before coming to a stop.

The juvenile passenger was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital, transferred to Children’s Hospital and then transferred to Georgetown University Hospital due to the severity of the injuries sustained.

On Friday, May 11, 2018, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was notified that the juvenile passenger had succumbed to her injuries at 3:37 p.m.

At this time, speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in this collision. Witnesses to the collision are asked to contact Cpl. Brian Connelly #151 from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit at 301-475-4200, ext. *8031 or by email at Brian.Connelly@stmarysmd.com

