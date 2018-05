LaTaka D. Harris departed this earthly life on Monday, May 7, 2018. Family and friends will unite on Saturday, May 19, 2018 from 11:00 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon at St. Georges Catholic Church, 19199 Saint Georges Church Road, Valley Lee, MD.

Private is Interment.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home is greatly appreciated.