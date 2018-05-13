Johnny Dudley Marshall, Jr. “JD”, 59, of Hollywood, MD formerly from California, MD passed away on May 6, 2018 in Washington, DC. Born on January 16, 1959 in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of Ruth Ellen Crowe, and Terry Marvin Crowe of Lexington Park, MD. JD was the loving husband of Gennie Marshall whom he married on June 18, 1994 in California, MD. He is survived by his children; Jason (Andria) of Chaptico, MD, Josh (Jackie) of Hollywood, MD, Ashtin of Lexington Park, MD, 8 grandchildren; Daniel, Cassi, Kylie, Liana, Tommy, Joslyn, Jolie, and Jaden. Siblings; Robert Marshall (Cyndi), Robin Long-Frank, Earl Childress (June), Carl Crowe (Jolecia), and 11 nieces and nephews.

He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1979. JD was a Truck Driver for C.A. Bean, Inc. for many years.

The family will receive friends on Monday, May 14, 2018 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD.

A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at 11:00 AM in the Funeral Home Chapel with Father Jerry Gamrot officiating. Interment will be private.