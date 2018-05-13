It is with great sadness that the family of Janet Felix announces her passing. She passed peacefully in the morning hours on Thursday May 10th. She will be lovingly remembered by her children Pam Waters, Tonia Ferrara, Thomas Felix Jr., and her grandchildren, Brittany Lockett, Jamie Lockett, Timothy Lockett, and Harrison Waters. Jan is now reunited with her youngest daughter, Sherri Lockett, her grandchild, Jeremy Lockett and her beloved cat, Maizie. Jan was a kind hearted, generous woman who had a passion for helping others. She taught those around her to be brave and changed lives as a dedicated nurse for 30 years at Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital. She will live on through our strength and love. We are all very blessed to have had her in our lives.

In lieu of flowers, we ask if you wish to make a donation to the SPCA to honor Jan and her love for animals.

All Funeral Service will be private.