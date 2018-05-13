David Lee Jameson, “Lee”, 29 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on May 9, 2018 at his residence in Mechanicsville, MD.

David was born to Ronald Hayden Jameson and Diane Marie Lepard Jameson on August 30, 1988 in Clinton, MD. He graduated from Ryken High School in 2006. David worked as an Equipment Operator for Faust Environmental Services. Lee was a lifelong resident of Southern Md. Growing up in the Mechanicsville area, Lee enjoyed playing soccer, the drums, and flow arts. He was an avid music fan, attending concerts and music festivals whenever he could.

Lee is survived by his parents, his daughter, Maya Lea Jameson, girlfriend Samantha Leigh Satterfield, his brother, Paul Jameson, grandparents Dave, and Jackie Lepard, and Anna Jameson. Lee is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Family will receive friends for David’s Life Celebration Visitation on Monday, May 14th from 5-8pm with a Prayer Service at 7pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.