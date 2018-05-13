James Erwin Henderson, 31, of Lexington Park, MD passed away May 9, 2018 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born September 2, 1986 in Leonardtown Maryland to Theresa Nelson Paupaw of Suitland, MD and Willie & Coretta Henderson of Lexington Park, MD.

James attended Great Mills High School. He was employed as a mechanic with his father at Willie’s Towing in Great Mills, MD. He was always ready to help his father with tow calls and just as eager to work on the cars that were brought into the shop. James, his brother Kyle and their friends loved to work on Hondas. James had a passion for fixing up any kind of Honda, it didn’t matter what kind or what needed to be fixed on it. He was going to fix it up his way. On September 4, 2014, he married his beloved wife, Jesse Marie Jameson in Leonardtown, MD. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan.

In addition to his parents and wife, James is also survived by his children: Darius Henderson of Lexington Park, MD, Jaylynn Henderson of Mechanicsville, MD, Kyleigh Henderson of Mechanicsville, MD, James Henderson of Mechanicsville, MD and Karson Henderson of Lexington Park, MD; his siblings: Kyle Henderson of Lexington Park, MD, Michael Fountain of Lexington Park, MD and Nicolia Paupaw of Suitland, MD; his step-mother, Coretta Henderson of Lexington Park, MD and many extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. with a Funeral Service at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be private.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.