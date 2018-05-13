Robert Louis Dulaney, Sr., 79, of Seat Pleasant, Maryland, passed away on May 9, 2018. Born in Seat Pleasant, Maryland on July 10, 1938, he was the son of the late Hurtha Dulaney Sr. and the late Mary Johnson.

Robert is survived by his daughters, Ann Dodson (James), Bonnie Fulginiti (Stephen), Florence Dulaney (Kevin), and his son, Robert Dulaney Jr. (Kerri); 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Minnie Dulaney and daughter, Mary Dodson.

Robert was a Sheet Metal Technician for General Services Administration.

A Life Celebration Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 from 10AM to 12 NOON with a Service 12 NOON at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD.

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suitland, MD 20746.