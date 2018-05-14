Harbor Freight Tools Coming to Waldorf

May 14, 2018

Harbor Freight Tools will be taking approximately 16,000 sf of retail space at the Waldorf Shoppers World.

The space will  be located in part of the current Burlington Coat Factory.

Construction will begin once Burlington has moved to its new location in the former Sports Authority space. Burlington should move in October of this year.

Harbor Freight is a large discount tool and equipment retailer and has over 800 locations across the united states as well as a large mail order business.

This entry was posted on May 14, 2018 at 6:39 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to Harbor Freight Tools Coming to Waldorf

  1. Anonymous on May 14, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Good…now can we fix some of the congestion in that area (and the rest of Waldorf)?

    Reply
  2. RIP on May 14, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Wanna ruin something?

    Take it to Waldorf!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.