Harbor Freight Tools Coming to Waldorf

Harbor Freight Tools will be taking approximately 16,000 sf of retail space at the Waldorf Shoppers World.

The space will be located in part of the current Burlington Coat Factory.

Construction will begin once Burlington has moved to its new location in the former Sports Authority space. Burlington should move in October of this year.

Harbor Freight is a large discount tool and equipment retailer and has over 800 locations across the united states as well as a large mail order business.