Harbor Freight Tools in Waldorf in Now Open

UPDATE: The Harbor Freight Tools in Waldorf is now open.

The nearly 17,000 square foot store opened today, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Their Grand Opening will be on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

With 1000+ stores and over 40 million customers, Harbor Freight Tools continues to grow. They are family owned and for over 3 decades their mission has remained the same: deliver an incredible assortment of great quality tools at the lowest prices. See for yourself – stop by the new Harbor Freight Tools in Waldorf Shoppers World.



Harbor Freight Tools will be taking approximately 16,000 sf of retail space at the Waldorf Shoppers World.

The space will be located in part of the current Burlington Coat Factory.

Construction will begin once Burlington has moved to its new location in the former Sports Authority space. Burlington should move in October of this year.

Harbor Freight is a large discount tool and equipment retailer and has over 800 locations across the united states as well as a large mail order business.