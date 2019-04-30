Harbor Freight Tools in Waldorf in Now Open

UPDATE: The Harbor Freight Tools in Waldorf is now open.
The nearly 17,000 square foot store opened today, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Their Grand Opening will be on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
With 1000+ stores and over 40 million customers, Harbor Freight Tools continues to grow. They are family owned and for over 3 decades their mission has remained the same: deliver an incredible assortment of great quality tools at the lowest prices. See for yourself – stop by the new Harbor Freight Tools in Waldorf Shoppers World.
5/14/2019: Harbor Freight Tools will be taking approximately 16,000 sf of retail space at the Waldorf Shoppers World.
The space will be located in part of the current Burlington Coat Factory.
Construction will begin once Burlington has moved to its new location in the former Sports Authority space. Burlington should move in October of this year.
Harbor Freight is a large discount tool and equipment retailer and has over 800 locations across the united states as well as a large mail order business.
Well there goes my paycheck… LOL
Good…now can we fix some of the congestion in that area (and the rest of Waldorf)?
You dont need high quality tools for every job. If you had any mechanical skills at all you would already know this.
My family loves harbor freight! Can’t wait❤️Have to go to va.to shop now we won’t have too!!!!yeah❤️
Need one in Pax River, Md. closer to the Naval Air Station. Granted Waldorf is roughly a 70 mile round trip but a lot of people don’t like going to Waldorf due to traffic listed by another person in their comments. I really think Pax River area would love a store located down here and there are already pre-existing buildings available. I know from talking to Harbor Freight years ago that they don’t like to build but rather go into a space previously occupied. Please look into this possibility, could probably find on here and be moved in before the Oct date in Waldorf.
They are moving into a space that was previously occupied…
oh thanks goodness Harbor Freight is coming to Waldorf. I love that store.
Great news
Meanwhile Harbor freight is recalling 1 million chainsaws- and they want to locate to Waldorf?
And Millions of cars were recalled for air bags— Your Point?
They really do have some amazing prices. Theyre not be absolute best quality but they’ve always done the job. For the price of one wrench at lowes, You can get a 12 pc wrench set from harbor freight.
This is awesome! Harbor Freight makes the best tools, Things are finslly looking good around here for contractors
