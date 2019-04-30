Harbor Freight Tools in Waldorf in Now Open

April 30, 2019

UPDATE: The Harbor Freight Tools in Waldorf is now open.

The nearly 17,000 square foot store opened today, Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Their Grand Opening will be on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

With 1000+ stores and over 40 million customers, Harbor Freight Tools continues to grow. They are family owned and for over 3 decades their mission has remained the same: deliver an incredible assortment of great quality tools at the lowest prices. See for yourself – stop by the new Harbor Freight Tools in Waldorf Shoppers World.





5/14/2019: Harbor Freight Tools will be taking approximately 16,000 sf of retail space at the Waldorf Shoppers World.

The space will  be located in part of the current Burlington Coat Factory.

Construction will begin once Burlington has moved to its new location in the former Sports Authority space. Burlington should move in October of this year.

Harbor Freight is a large discount tool and equipment retailer and has over 800 locations across the united states as well as a large mail order business.

30 Responses to Harbor Freight Tools in Waldorf in Now Open

  1. anonymous on May 14, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Cheaper tools – fine.

    But risking your life to go to Waldorf?

    Not

    Reply
    • Anonymous on May 19, 2018 at 8:54 pm

      risking life? LOL what are you, a weak liberal snowflake? Waldorf’s a trashy dump.

      Reply
      • Wally Benson on April 30, 2019 at 10:10 am

        Very risky place to go. Everyone grab your vest and the sawed off.

        Reply
  2. MarineVet on May 14, 2018 at 8:51 am

    Well there goes my paycheck… LOL

    Reply
  3. Jason Voorhees on May 14, 2018 at 10:00 am

    Just another store Waldorf doesn’t need

    Reply
  4. Anonymous on May 14, 2018 at 10:32 am

    Great! More cheap Chinese and Indian garbage coming to our shores.

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on May 14, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    Good…now can we fix some of the congestion in that area (and the rest of Waldorf)?

    Reply
  6. RIP on May 14, 2018 at 1:29 pm

    Wanna ruin something?

    Take it to Waldorf!

    Reply
    • Waldork4Life on May 14, 2018 at 4:42 pm

      Nah, low quality tools, for low quality people. It’s a perfect fit!

      Reply
      • Dick on May 20, 2018 at 11:37 am

        You dont need high quality tools for every job. If you had any mechanical skills at all you would already know this.

        Reply
  7. Timmy on May 14, 2018 at 1:39 pm

    Harbor freight will regret this decision in a month

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on May 14, 2018 at 1:54 pm

    AWSOME

    Reply
  9. Cindy on May 14, 2018 at 2:11 pm

    My family loves harbor freight! Can’t wait❤️Have to go to va.to shop now we won’t have too!!!!yeah❤️

    Reply
    • Ace of spades on May 15, 2018 at 7:26 am

      You’re a tool…no pun

      Reply
  10. Rob Stark on May 14, 2018 at 3:16 pm

    It won’t last long

    Reply
  11. David Struthers on May 14, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Need one in Pax River, Md. closer to the Naval Air Station. Granted Waldorf is roughly a 70 mile round trip but a lot of people don’t like going to Waldorf due to traffic listed by another person in their comments. I really think Pax River area would love a store located down here and there are already pre-existing buildings available. I know from talking to Harbor Freight years ago that they don’t like to build but rather go into a space previously occupied. Please look into this possibility, could probably find on here and be moved in before the Oct date in Waldorf.

    Reply
    • TellItLikeItIs on May 15, 2018 at 10:00 am

      I’m positive that posting this tid bit on SMNewsnet will garner the attention of the higher ups at Harbor Freight. I am sure they monitor this website closely for ideas on where to move next.

      Can you feel the sarcasm yet?

      Reply
    • . on May 16, 2018 at 8:53 am

      They are moving into a space that was previously occupied…

      Reply
  12. Anonymous on May 14, 2018 at 6:29 pm

    oh thanks goodness Harbor Freight is coming to Waldorf. I love that store.

    Reply
    • Ace of spades on May 15, 2018 at 7:27 am

      Until the hood rats start stealing from it

      Reply
      • StopWaldorfThuggery on May 18, 2018 at 9:06 pm

        Right! And those same hood rats/thugs post those items on FB, trying to get some drug money.

        Reply
    • Where Do They Get Em? on May 16, 2018 at 8:00 am

      Yeah “thanks goodness”!

      Reply
  13. Anonymous on May 14, 2018 at 8:20 pm

    Great news

    Reply
    • Ace of spades on May 15, 2018 at 7:27 am

      Not

      Reply
  14. Rob Stark on May 15, 2018 at 1:00 pm

    Meanwhile Harbor freight is recalling 1 million chainsaws- and they want to locate to Waldorf?

    Reply
    • Dick on May 20, 2018 at 11:41 am

      And Millions of cars were recalled for air bags— Your Point?

      Reply
  15. Anonymous on May 15, 2018 at 3:05 pm

    They really do have some amazing prices. Theyre not be absolute best quality but they’ve always done the job. For the price of one wrench at lowes, You can get a 12 pc wrench set from harbor freight.

    Reply
    • CheapToolsR4Fools on May 18, 2018 at 9:10 pm

      And break all 12 wrenches, when you could have done the job with one quality American made wrench. Cheap tools are for novices.

      Reply
  16. Pharn on May 18, 2018 at 10:22 pm

    This is awesome! Harbor Freight makes the best tools, Things are finslly looking good around here for contractors

    Reply
  17. WaldorfisnWaldorfisnootthesameanymore on May 20, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Yes the hood rats will cause it to close within a year. It’s ashame that Waldorf has gone to hell in a hand basket. I li ved un Waldorf for over 20 years and got the hell out of there do to the influx of people relocating from Prince George’s County and the District.

    Reply

