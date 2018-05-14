Juvenile Charged with Arson in Lexington Park

May 14, 2018

On Sunday, May 13, 2018, at approximately 11:35 a.m, firefighters from Patuxent River Naval Air Station and Bay District Volunteer Fire Department responded to a shed fire at 21549 Old Missouri Street, in Lexington Park.

The fire was discovered by a neighbor and was contained to the interior of a 10 x 10 shed with no extension to the dwelling.

One juvenile was charged with setting the fire and released back to the custody of his mother.

Prior to this incident, on Saturday, May 12, 2018, the same juvenile attempted to set fire to an exterior utility closet. Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded. However, the juvenile fled the scene prior to their arrival.



This entry was posted on May 14, 2018 at 1:04 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

One Response to Juvenile Charged with Arson in Lexington Park

  1. Light 'Em Up on May 14, 2018 at 1:23 pm

    Somebody needs to kick this little firebug’s a$$ – good

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.