Motor Vehicle Accident Injures One in Great Mills

May 15, 2018

On Monday, May 14, at 4:06 p.m., police, fire and rescue were alerted to a motor vehicle accident on Chancellors Run Road, in the area of Horsehead Road in Great Mills.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles involved in a rear-end style collision, with one vehicle in the roadway, and the other in a driveway.

One person refused care at the scene and one patient was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Chancellors Run Road Southbound was shut down, with northbound shut down to one lane for approximately 30 minutes.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.


