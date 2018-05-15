Routine Maintenance Requires Flagging Operation on Thomas Johnson, Bridge Sunday, May 20

On Sunday, May 20, 2018, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) will perform routine maintenance to the MD 4 (Patuxent Beach Road) Bridge over the Patuxent River (Governor Thomas Johnson Memorial Bridge) at the Calvert/St. Mary’s County.

Crews will be clearing bridge drains between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Drivers will be guided through the work zone using a flagging operation. Motorists should plan extra travel time Sunday morning.

While MDOT SHA and its transportation partners work hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones, each driver needs to actively modify his or her driving style to help prevent crashes. Stay alert and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. Slow down and don’t follow too closely. Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands.