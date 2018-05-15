Three Dead in Motor Vehicle Crash in Newburg

Maryland State Police are on the scene of a fatal crash in Charles County that has claimed the life of three people.

Three people were pronounced deceased at the scene. They have not yet been identified and are pending next of kin notification.

Two people were transported to the hospital by Maryland State Police Medevac and US Park Police Aviation. They have not yet been identified and are pending next of kin notifications. All five individuals were traveling in a Lincoln SUV at the time of the incident.

The driver and passenger of the Ford dump truck involved in the crash has not yet been identified. He and his passenger were transported to the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata.

The preliminary investigation indicates the dump truck was traveling east bound on MD Route 234 approaching the intersection of Penns Hill Road shortly before 3:00 p.m. this afternoon. The SUV was traveling southbound on Penns Hill Road. Witnesses of the crash told police the SUV failed to stop at the posted stop sign when the crash occurred.

Troopers from the La Plata Barrack are on the scene along with investigators from the Maryland State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division and investigators from the Maryland State Police CRASH Team. Deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office also responded to assist.

Personnel from the State Highway Administration are on the scene assisting with detours. All lanes remained closed. The investigation is continuing.

Photos courtesy of WJLA





