St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Indecent Exposure Suspect-ID Needed

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the individual operating the pictured vehicle.

On February 7, 2018, the individual operating a gold Hyundai Elantra, drove up alongside the victim, and exposed himself, in the parking lot of the Wildewood Shopping Center located on Three Notch Road, in California.

The suspect is a black male approximately 40 years of age, bald, with a stocky build, and at the time of this incident the suspect was wearing khaki pants.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Brian Fennessey at (301) 475-4200 extension *8103, or by email at Brian.Fennessey@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.