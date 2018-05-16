Prince George’s County Man Pleads Guilty To Production Of Child Pornography

Jayron Khalil Foster, age 21, of Riverdale, Maryland, has pled guilty to production of child pornography.

The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Andre R. Watson of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); Colonel William M. Pallozzi, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police; Chief Henry P. Stawinski III of the Prince George’s County Police Department; and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks.

According to his plea agreement, between at least August 2016 through January 2017, Foster allegedly engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a 7-year-old female, in order to produce visual depictions documenting the abuse. In April 2017, Maryland State Police (MSP) began investigating ten tips that were sent to the MSP Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in reference to possible child pornography. On April 25, 2017, investigators executed a search warrant at Foster’s residence and seized a hard drive, which contained numerous images and videos depicting Foster engaged in sexually explicit conduct with the minor victim.

Foster faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and up to 30 years in prison for the one count of production of child pornography. Foster is currently detained in Prince George’s County on related state charges.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc . For more information about Internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc and click on the “resources” tab on the left of the page.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended HSI, Maryland State Police, the Prince George’s County Police Department, and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly O’Connell Hayes, who is prosecuting the case.