Prince George’s County Man Pleads Guilty To Production Of Child Pornography

Jayron Khalil Foster, age 21, of Riverdale, Maryland, has pled guilty to production of child pornography.
The guilty plea was announced by United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur; Special Agent in Charge Andre R. Watson of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI); Colonel William M. Pallozzi, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police; Chief Henry P. Stawinski III of the Prince George’s County Police Department; and Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela D. Alsobrooks.
Foster faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison and up to 30 years in prison for the one count of production of child pornography. Foster is currently detained in Prince George’s County on related state charges.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc. For more information about Internet safety education, please visit www.justice.gov/psc and click on the “resources” tab on the left of the page.
United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended HSI, Maryland State Police, the Prince George’s County Police Department, and the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for their work in the investigation. Mr. Hur thanked Assistant U.S. Attorney Kelly O’Connell Hayes, who is prosecuting the case.