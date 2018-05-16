$5,000 Becomes $50,000 Win for Prince George’s County Scratch-off Fan

Claims top prize on new scratch-off

Sometimes, more is better and that’s true in the case of the prize tied to a winning Maryland Lottery scratch-off.

Solomon Zewudie of Oxon Hill thought his Cash Craze Doubler instant ticket was a $5,000 winner until the lucky scratch-off slowly revealed its $50,000 top prize. Talk about lucky!

“I still can’t believe it,” said the Prince George’s County resident. “This is all just a dream to me. I was expecting just $25, but $50,000 is even better!”

The 31-year-old found his Lottery luck on a Friday, which is the day of the week Solomon plays Lottery scratch-offs. Early on a Friday morning, he visited St. Barnabas Gulf in Oxon Hill to play scratch-offs. After looking over the Lottery retailer’s selection of instant tickets, Solomon noticed a new game. He reports experiencing a “feeling” that went through his body and inspired his purchase of the Cash Craze Doubler scratch-off.

The Lottery fan began scratching off the instant ticket right away. The first few numbers revealed a match with a winning number, giving him a $5,000 prize. Excited, Solomon almost forgot to scratch off the rest of the $5 instant ticket! Doing so revealed his big prize.

The Cash Craze Doubler game went on sale April 23 around the state. There are still seven unclaimed top-prize winning scratch-offs remaining in this game as well as thousands of other prizes ranging from $5 to $5,000. Joining Solomon in this win is St. Barnabas Gulf located at 6720 St. Barnabas Road. For selling a top-prize scratch-off in the game, the retailer earns a $500 bonus from the Lottery! Congratulations!