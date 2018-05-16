Driver of Box Truck Injured in La Plata Motor Vehicle Accident

On Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at approximately 8:25 p.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of 8555 Kentucky Avenue and Charles Street, in La Plata for the report of a serious motor vehicle accident involving a large vehicle.

While en-route to the scene, dispatch advised first responders that 911 callers reported it was a large box truck, off the roadway into a tree with the driver trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find the box truck off the roadway into a tree, the single occupant was awake and breathing, but was heavily trapped in the vehicle. It took crews over 20 minutes to extricate the patient from the vehicle

All helicopters were down due to weather, one patient was transported from the scene by ground to an area trauma center with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash and updates will be provided when they become available.

Photos courtesy of the Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department.

