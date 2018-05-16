Lawrence Maurice “Big Money” Anderson, 58, of Lexington Park, MD passed away May 11, 2018 at Hospice House of St. Mary’s in Callaway, MD.

He was born May 1, 1960 in Baltimore City, MD to the late James Anderson and Grace Biscoe Anderson.

Lawrence was a caring man who loved to help out others. He loved to pitch horseshoes and play baseball. His comedic sense of humor will be missed by many.

James is survived by his siblings: Delores Beard (Ronnie) of Clearwater, FL, Kenny Biscoe, Thelma Fields (Daniel), Donna Anderson, David Anderson (Altrie) all of Lexington Park, MD, Francis Anderson (Mary) of Boston, MA and Marion Robertson (Joseph) of Waldorf, MD.

He is predeceased by his parents James and Grace Anderson and a brother James “Lucky” Biscoe.

All service will be private.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.