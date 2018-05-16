Nancy “Dianne” Brooks, 60, of Hollywood, MD, passed away on Monday, May 14, 2018 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born May 27, 1957 to the late George Thomas Johnson and Dorothy Ann Faunce Johnson.

Dianne was employed as a Logistics Technician for over 30 dedicated years with BAE Systems. On November 28, 2008, she married her beloved husband, Dennis Michael Neill in Leonardtown, MD whom she had been with 20 years prior to marriage. Together they celebrated over 9 wonderful years of marriage. She enjoyed taking care of her coy pond and flower gardening. She was an excellent cook and made many delicious meals. She also made many delicious desserts, especially her sweet potato pie and coconut cake. She loved nature and always tended to the wild animals near her home. She regularly feed them and her property was declared a “wildlife sanctuary,” by the state of Maryland. She loved her pet miniature pinschers. She was a beautiful dancer. Her greatest love was for her family, whom she enjoyed cooking and spending time with; especially her granddaughters. Her presence was electrifying as was her spirit for life. Most of all Dianne was a kind hearted person, beautiful inside and out.

In addition to her beloved husband, Dianne is also survived by her daughter, Lisa Lawrence (James) of Hollywood, MD, her sister, Brenda Yates (Dale) of Clements, MD; her brother, Willie Johnson of Chaptico, MD; Jimmy Johnson of Charlotte, MD; her granddaughters, Megan and Rylee Lawrence of Hollywood, MD; and many extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Peggy Johnson, Vicky Johnson, Judy Johnson, Delores Lawrence, Joyce Ann Johnson, Betty Hayghe, and George Johnson Sr.

Family will receive friends for Dianne’s Life Celebration on Sunday, May 20, 2018 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., with prayers recited at 4:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. On Monday, May 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Reverend Anthony Lickteig at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Rd., Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Johnson, Stacey Rocco, Jeffrey Rocco, Sr., Jeffrey Rocco, Jr., Jonathan Yates, and Eddie Neill. Honorary pallbearers will be her granddaughters, Megan and Rylee Lawrence.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

