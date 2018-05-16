Frances Christine Snell “Fanny”, 78, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away on May 14, 2018 at Restore Health and Rehab in White Plains, MD. Frances was born on December 14, 1939 to the late Preston Fulton Windsor and the late Lillian Regina Richardson.

Frances is survived by her sons, Christopher Matthew Snell and David Merlyn Snell; her brother, Robert Fulton Windsor, sisters, Dorothy May Watson and Doris Elaine Hamilton; 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Frances enjoyed reading, gardening and spending time with her family.

Family and friends will be received for Frances’ Visitation on Thursday, May 17, 2018 from 5PM to 8PM with Prayers recited at 7PM at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, May 18, 2018 at 10AM at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 17510 Horsehead Road, Brandywine, MD 20613. Interment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD 20735.

Pallbearers will be: Mike Windsor, James Watson, Chris Snell, Jr., Daniel Rudolph, Kevin Hamilton, Tod Murray and Andy Windsor.

Memorials in Frances’ name may be made to: Hospice of Charles County, 2505 Davis Road, Waldorf, MD 20601

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.