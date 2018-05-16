Patricia Ann Croson, 77 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital on May 13, 2018 in Leonardtown, MD. Patricia was born on May 22, 1940 to the late John Clohessy and the late Eller Boswell Clohessy in Washington, DC.

In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her son, Mark Croson. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Julian (Tom) Croson; daughters, Jacqueline D. Peck (Steve) of Berkley Springs, WV, Julianne G. Farley (James) of Charlotte Hall, MD, Marlyna J. Croson of Accokeek, MD; brother, John Clohessy of West End, NC; 14 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Pat was a constant reminder of love, compassion, patience and understanding, which she passed on to her 14 grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren. As well as countless nieces and nephews. Not one to sit around, Pat could do all and touched many hearts. As well as working as a book-keeper to numerous schools and organizations in the Southern Maryland area, she also belonged to Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority for 60 years; an organization where she dedicated her life to helping others. As a member of Immaculate Conception Church, Mechanicsville, she kept busy volunteering her time starting a church Youth Group in the late 70s, teaching RICA, lecturing, as well as countless other activities. She was awarded the Manifesting the Kingdom of God Award in 2004 by the Archdiocese of Washington, D.C. She loved her hobbies, which included stamp collecting, quilting/sewing, Friday lunches with her friends, and rooting on the Washington Redskins and Washington Capitals. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her.

Family will receive friends for Patricia’s visitation on Thursday, May 17, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with Prayers at 7:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, May 18, 2018, at 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD. 20659. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sigma Phi Gamma International Sorority business office, to the attention of Mary Ann Tuer, at 857 Bussora Rose Drive, Henderson, NV 89015-2426

