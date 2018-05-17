St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Remind Public There’s no Time Limit to Report a Missing Person
There is a misconception among the general public that a certain amount of time has to elapse before reporting a missing person
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office reminds citizens that it has no waiting period to report a person missing.
If you fear that someone is missing, do not hesitate to report it to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office by calling 301-475-8008.
