ID Needed of Theft Suspect in St. Mary’s County

May 17, 2018

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On May 1st, 7th, and 9th, of 2018, the individual pictured placed various items inside his backpack, at the McKays Store located on Merchants Lane, in Leonardtown, and proceeded to leave the business without purchasing the items.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Corporal Kristi Nelson at (301) 475-4200 extension *8117 or by email at Kristi.Nelson@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment


