On Friday, May 11, 2018, at 5:13 p.m., Officer L. Hamilton of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the area of Crain Highway at Route 5 in Waldorf.

Upon making contact with the driver, Officer Hamilton learned there were firearms inside the car. Three firearms were located, two of which were reported stolen from another state.

The driver, Garland Scott Thompson, 36, of Texas, was arrested and charged with possession of stolen guns and illegal transport of firearms.