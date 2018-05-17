Indian Head Woman and Six Juveniles Charged with Assault

May 17, 2018
Latisha Shenita Ross, 32, of Indian Head

Latisha Shenita Ross, 32, of Indian Head

On Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 5:15 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Poplar Lane in Indian Head for the report of a fight in progress involving juveniles.

Officers learned some of the people involved in the fight had left with an adult, who also was engaged in the altercation.

Further investigation showed Latisha Shenita Ross, 32, of Indian Head, struck several people with a tire iron and then fled with several juveniles. She was located, arrested, and charged with first-degree assault.

Six juveniles were charged with second-degree assault. Officer T. Willis investigated.

Latisha Shenita Ross, 32, of Indian Head

Latisha Shenita Ross, 32, of Indian Head

This entry was posted on May 17, 2018 at 10:56 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.