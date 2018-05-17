Indian Head Woman and Six Juveniles Charged with Assault

On Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 5:15 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Poplar Lane in Indian Head for the report of a fight in progress involving juveniles.

Officers learned some of the people involved in the fight had left with an adult, who also was engaged in the altercation.

Further investigation showed Latisha Shenita Ross, 32, of Indian Head, struck several people with a tire iron and then fled with several juveniles. She was located, arrested, and charged with first-degree assault.

Six juveniles were charged with second-degree assault. Officer T. Willis investigated.

