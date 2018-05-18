Three Fugitives Arrested at Raid on Drug House in Waldorf

On Friday, May 4, 2018, at approximately 7:25 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a house in the 10600 block of Quillback Street in Waldorf.

Pursuant to the search, a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine HCL, a digital scale, US currency and other drug distribution paraphernalia were located.

In addition, three people inside the house had open warrants.

  • Walter Leon Skinner, III, 28, of Waldorf, had open warrants for drug distribution
  • Crystal Marie Woods, 25, of Waldorf, had open warrants for failing to appear in court on theft and probation violations
  • Elijah Emmanuel Taylor, 20, of Lanham, had two open warrants through another county.
