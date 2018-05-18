Three Fugitives Arrested at Raid on Drug House in Waldorf





On Friday, May 4, 2018, at approximately 7:25 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a house in the 10600 block of Quillback Street in Waldorf.

Pursuant to the search, a quantity of crack cocaine, cocaine HCL, a digital scale, US currency and other drug distribution paraphernalia were located.

In addition, three people inside the house had open warrants.

Walter Leon Skinner, III, 28, of Waldorf, had open warrants for drug distribution

Crystal Marie Woods, 25, of Waldorf, had open warrants for failing to appear in court on theft and probation violations

Elijah Emmanuel Taylor, 20, of Lanham, had two open warrants through another county.