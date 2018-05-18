Governor Larry Hogan Reminds Marylanders to Prepare for Continued Rain, Storms throughout this Week

Rain is in the forecast for the remainder of this week and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is reminding residents to be prepared for additional storms and flooding.

“Much of the state has already experienced heavy rain and flooding and these conditions are predicted to continue for the next several days,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “It is essential that everyone continue to monitor forecasts this week, prepare your homes and families for more rain, and avoid driving during thunderstorms. Remember – turn around, don’t drown!”

During spring, Maryland is at risk for heavy rainstorms, flooding, damaging winds, tornadoes, hail, and lightning. All of these hazards typically occur throughout the state. Residents can be weather prepared by ensuring that they know how to receive warnings, follow safety tips, and take the following actions:

Never enter an area where water is flowing over a road and you cannot see the pavement. During flooding, turn around, don’t drown!

Keep communications devices charged during storms so that you will have a way to follow weather forecasts and communicate with your family, friends, and neighbors.

If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued or if you are experiencing strong winds, get to a sturdy shelter and stay indoors and away from windows.

If you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. More than 98 percent of lightning casualties are from people outdoors—get indoors or inside your vehicle if possible.

Know who to contact in case of a power outage and report power outages to your utilities provider.

Document any damages to your home, property, and business and provide this information to your insurance company.

Areas in the national capital region and western Maryland were hit with heavy rainfall earlier this week. The Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) is currently working with local officials in Frederick and Washington counties to assess damages caused by flooding and coordinate any needed assistance from the state.

“Assessing damages is a step toward identifying, facilitating, and providing assistance to the affected areas,” said MEMA Executive Director Russ Strickland. “We have been working closely with local officials to support response and recovery efforts in every way possible.”

Residents can find additional preparedness information on MEMA’s website at mema.maryland.gov. The agency will also be posting updated information throughout the week on social media. You can follow MEMA on Twitter @MDMEMA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/MDMEMA.