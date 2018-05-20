John Henry Pilkerton, 87, of Hollywood, MD died on Tuesday, May 15, 2018, at his home.

John was the last surviving child of the late John Henry and Mary Lillian Quade Pilkerton. He was born on February 9, 1931 in Leonardtown, MD and had a deep family history in St. Mary’s County. He loved to tell stories about his younger days, car racing, farming, boating, taking care of family, and spending quiet afternoons by the water on Solomons Island or driving through the St. Mary’s County countryside.

He was the husband of the recently departed Ethel Odetta Redman Pilkerton, daughter of late Jesse Andrew and Lucy Madeleine Bean Redman. They married on April 14, 1952 at St. George’s Roman Catholic Church in Valley Lee and had celebrated almost 66 years together.

He was the father of six children: Michael Gary Pilkerton (Karen), Patricia Ann Wood (Jim), John Henry Pilkerton, IV (Rose), Joseph Wayne Pilkerton (Debbie), Richard Thomas Pilkerton, Jay Marshall John Pilkerton; several grandchildren: Michael G. Pilkerton, Jr., Stephen W. Pilkerton (Annie), Rachel Craven (Chris), Allison K. Anderson (Eric), Katherine L. Wood, Christopher J. Wood, Ashley P. Pilkerton, Kelly L. Pilkerton, Jordan R. Pilkerton, Cory Pilkerton, Amanda L. Pilkerton DeGuzman (Tim); two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

In addition to his parents and wife, John was preceded in death by his siblings, Violet E. Suess, Walter B. Pilkerton, Mary Julia Spencer, Rose Lee O’Connell, Anna Mae Pilkerton, Joseph W. Pilkerton, Mary Lillian Aud, Beatrice T. Aud, Franklin D. Pilkerton, and David Lee Pilkerton, Sr.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, May 24, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 11:00 a.m. by Reverend Paul Nguyen, at St. George’s Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Steve Pilkerton, Jim Wood, Jimmy Wood, Richard Pilkerton, Tim DeGuzman, Eric Anderson, Jay Pilkerton, Joe Pilkerton, John Pilkerton, and Gary Pilkerton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hollywood Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 79, Hollywood, MD 20636.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.