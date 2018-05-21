Lexington Park Man Charged with Burglary and Escape

Shawn Michael Clark, 26, of Lexington Park, violated a protective order on May 2, 2018 at a residence at the 16000 block of Three Notch Road in Ridge and returned the morning of May 3, 2018.

The victim advised that Clark unlawfully forced entry into the residence, causing damage to the door frame and locking mechanism on the door. The victim stated a brief struggle ensued and Clark pushed the victim to the ground. Clark was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, violation of a protective order and second-degree assault. The case was handled by Dep. Tyler Westphal.

Clark failed to report for incarceration and charges of escape were added on May 5, 2018 by Dep. Tyler Payne.

