Intoxicated Callaway Man Arrested for Property Destruction

May 22, 2018
Trey Dominic Barnes, 31, of Callaway

On May 12, 2018, Deputy Andrew Budd of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13000 block of Point Lookout Road in Ridge for a reported disturbance.

Budd made contact with Trey Dominic Barnes, 31, of Callaway who was extremely intoxicated. Barnes was told numerous times to leave the property, which he refused and then kicked multiple pathway lights, causing damage.

Barnes was placed under arrest, transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Malicious Destruction of Property Less than $1,500.


2 Responses to Intoxicated Callaway Man Arrested for Property Destruction

  1. Jason Voorhees on May 22, 2018 at 8:15 am

    Judging by his mugshot extremely intoxicated doesn’t cover it. He is lit…lol

    Reply
  2. Ricky Williams on May 22, 2018 at 8:20 am

    He was turning out the lights, because the party was over!

    Reply

