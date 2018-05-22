Intoxicated Callaway Man Arrested for Property Destruction

On May 12, 2018, Deputy Andrew Budd of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13000 block of Point Lookout Road in Ridge for a reported disturbance.

Budd made contact with Trey Dominic Barnes, 31, of Callaway who was extremely intoxicated. Barnes was told numerous times to leave the property, which he refused and then kicked multiple pathway lights, causing damage.

Barnes was placed under arrest, transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center and charged with Disorderly Conduct and Malicious Destruction of Property Less than $1,500.

