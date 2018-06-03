Vehicle Overturns After Striking Pole in Leonardtown

On Monday, May 21, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Newtowne Neck Road and Bay Brez Lane, for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle into a pole.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway on its side, with wires on the ground.

EMS crews transported a single occupant to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Photos courtesy of Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.