Vehicle Overturns After Striking Pole in Leonardtown

June 3, 2018

On Monday, May 21, at approximately 11:00 p.m., Police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the area of Newtowne Neck Road and Bay Brez Lane, for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a vehicle into a pole.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway on its side, with wires on the ground.

EMS crews transported a single occupant to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Photos courtesy of Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

  1. SamC on June 4, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    ….I thought you were publishing the story about Friday night’s (6/01/18) accident @ Bull Rd and Newtowne Neck Road where a second SMECO pole was taken out within a two week period.
    Thank Yahweh for a backup generator….have used 6 hours worth of propane while SMECO efficiently replaced the poles so few people would be inconvenienced.

