John Francis Lynch, “Jack”, 85, of Saint Inigoes, MD formerly from Birmingham, MI passed away surrounded by his loving family on May 18, 2018 at his home. Born on July 13, 1932, he was the son of the late Nora Roach Lynch Gable and John Albert Lynch. Jack was the loving husband of Patricia Ann Clarke “Trixie”, whom he married in Saint Michael’s Catholic Church Ridge, MD on September 6, 1958. Jack is survived by their children; Thomas J. Lynch (Susan) of Saint Inigoes, MD, Paul A. Lynch (Kimberly) of Saint Inigoes, MD, Patrick K. Lynch (Holly) of Honolulu, HI, Daughter in law Kathy Lynch of Crofton, MD, 10 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. Siblings; Joan Gable Flaherty of Naples, FL, and Ann Marie Gable Cronin (Don) of Punta Gorda Isles, FL. He was preceded in death by his son Dr. Timothy M. Lynch, siblings; Caroline Gable and Buddy Gable.

Jack graduated from University of Detroit High School in 1951, The University of Detroit in 1955 with a Bachelor of Science Electrical Engineering, and The Naval Post Graduate School Monterey, CA 1979 with a Masters of Science in Management.

He moved from Michigan to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1955. Jack was a Technical Director for Patuxent Naval Air Test Center, and was Vice President of Mantech International for 12years. He retired after 46 years of service in 1999.

Jack served on the boards of numerous organization, including; Founder and President of the Southern Maryland Navy Alliance. His hobbies were family and traveling.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 23, 2018 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 11:00 AM in Saint Michael’s Catholic Church Ridge, MD with Father Peter Giovanoni officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers; Jeff Lynch, Sam Lynch, Ethan Lynch, John Gyorda, Ken Clarke, and John Clarke.

Those who desire may make a memorial donation in memory of Jack Lynch to the Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad P.O. Box 456 Ridge, MD 20680 in lieu of flowers.