Anthony “Pop” Knobel Sr., 82, of Mechanicsville, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Pop was born in Gallant Green, MD on July 20, 1935 to the late Joseph and Agatha Knobel.

Pop was preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Mary C. Knobel and five siblings. He is survived by daughter Antonia “Marie” Knobel of Hughesville, MD; his son Anthony “Tony” Knobel Jr. (Angie) of Mechanicsville, MD; his grandson Anthony F. Knobel (Kimberli) of Purcellville, VA; his granddaughter Amanda J. Knobel of Great Mills, MD; his sister Lena K. Gardiner of Hughesville, MD; and his brother Paul Knobel of Waldorf, MD.

Family will receive friends on Friday, May 25, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 7:00 p.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mechanicsville Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 15, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, Charlotte Hall, MD.